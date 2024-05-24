ProVise Management Group LLC Has $20.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $20,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after buying an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,927,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,472,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,217,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 485,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,920. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.