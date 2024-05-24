ProVise Management Group LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 355,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

DUK stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.17. 1,864,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.50. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $104.60.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

