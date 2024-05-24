ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,667,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWY traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.99. 228,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,111. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $145.41 and a 1 year high of $203.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

