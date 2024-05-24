ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 637,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. 12,210,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,398,010. The company has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

