ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

QQQ stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $457.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,636,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,553,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.07. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $336.67 and a 1 year high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.