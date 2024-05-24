ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMMO traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $116.29. 93,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,798. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.70. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

