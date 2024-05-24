ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GD traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $299.62. 784,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,032. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $301.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.