ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $781.90. The company had a trading volume of 429,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $790.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $781.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,956 shares of company stock worth $57,252,931. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

