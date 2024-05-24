ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 759 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $48,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

EPD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,146. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.