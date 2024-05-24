ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 7,901 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 152,967 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.27. 6,151,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,601,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

