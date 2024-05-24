ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,933 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 348,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 248,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,737. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.