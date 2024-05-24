PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $124,107. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,605,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 282,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,223 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,302,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

