Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 113,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 179,575 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $9.73.

Specifically, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 71.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $659.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 189,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

