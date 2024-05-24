Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.71. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 11,153 shares traded.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $644.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Pulse Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

