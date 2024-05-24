Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.26.

Pure Storage stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. Pure Storage has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,452,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 5,725.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after buying an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 61.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after buying an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1,025.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,269,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after buying an additional 1,157,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 4,095.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after buying an additional 1,094,618 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

