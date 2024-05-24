Purple Biotech’s (PPBT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBT opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Purple Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Biotech will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Purple Biotech by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

