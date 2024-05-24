Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Erasca, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Erasca in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Erasca’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Erasca’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERAS. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Erasca from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Erasca has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Erasca by 286.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Erasca by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 545,765 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Erasca by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,920.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

