Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.49. The company has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

