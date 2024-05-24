Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Altice USA, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altice USA in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Altice USA

Altice USA Stock Down 1.5 %

ATUS opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 8.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 559,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.