Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Teradata Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teradata in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradata’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Teradata Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TDC stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. Teradata has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,787 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Teradata by 26.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 244,384 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,998,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.