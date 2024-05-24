Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.69.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 167.60 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Antero Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,041,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 865.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 610,051 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $10,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,250.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $10,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,250.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,657 shares of company stock worth $28,479,689. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

