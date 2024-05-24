Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CW opened at $281.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $286.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.24%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

