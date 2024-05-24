Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.38 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.67. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.