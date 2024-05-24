Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $1,199,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,369.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

