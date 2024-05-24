Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Haywood Securities upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.8 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,618,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,780 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,299,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

