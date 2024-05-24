Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Pfizer Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,492,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,213,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $172,902,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.