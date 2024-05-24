Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.62. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $27.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $516.83 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 59,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,462,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

