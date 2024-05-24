Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Decreased by Analyst

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for AngioDynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $6.12 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 60.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,742.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

