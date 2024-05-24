QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Director Neil Smit Sells 3,069 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $201.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $207.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

