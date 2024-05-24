Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Shares Down 4.5%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.66. Approximately 407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Quebecor Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

