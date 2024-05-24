Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Benchmark

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Quipt Home Medical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 million, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

