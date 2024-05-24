Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $7.88 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

