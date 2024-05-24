Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of RCON stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.
