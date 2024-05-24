Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.83

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.83 and last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 287052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $16,120,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Relx by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131,711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Relx by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Relx by 10.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

