Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

NYSE EL opened at $126.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

