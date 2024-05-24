Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Airship AI Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AISP)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Airship AI in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airship AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Airship AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Airship AI in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Airship AI Trading Down 16.6 %

NASDAQ AISP opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Airship AI has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 1.89% of Airship AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

