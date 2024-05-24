Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. 116 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Residential REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Residential REIT ETF Company Profile

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

