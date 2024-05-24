Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Resolute Resources Stock Down 33.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$692,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -2.27.
Resolute Resources Company Profile
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
