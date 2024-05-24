Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 3,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brand names. Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Penrose, New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.