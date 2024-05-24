Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.63

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.63 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 295845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,538.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,500.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,538.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,500.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 6.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

