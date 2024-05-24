Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Ridley Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

About Ridley

(Get Free Report)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates through two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company provides feeds for horses, chicken and poultry dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, llamas, kangaroos and wallabies, guinea pigs, rats, and mice; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; aquafeed for salmon, prawns, barramundi, yellowtail kingfish, and trout, as well as mulloway, silver perch, and other native species; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.