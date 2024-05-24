Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 117,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,257 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

