Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 2.6% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.31. 9,825,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 42,170,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.