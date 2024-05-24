Robert Bazzani Buys 29,400 Shares of Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) Stock

Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T – Get Free Report) insider Robert Bazzani bought 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,933.20 ($13,288.80).
Mach7 Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
About Mach7 Technologies
