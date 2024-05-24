Robert W. Baird Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $95.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE BJ opened at $83.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $5,745,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $2,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.