Robert W. Baird Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $185.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE JPM opened at $196.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $565.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

