Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Rockwell Automation worth $96,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $262.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

