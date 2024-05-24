Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.60.
A number of analysts have commented on RSI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins raised Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$748.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.40. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$6.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
