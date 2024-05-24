Royal Bank of Canada Trims Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Target Price to $697.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $712.00 to $697.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHE. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $554.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $602.69 and a 200-day moving average of $595.21.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

