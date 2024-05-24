R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 582,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 858,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

R&Q Insurance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.16, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1,042.17. The stock has a market cap of £6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

About R&Q Insurance

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.

